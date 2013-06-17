* President accepts prime minister's resignation
* Talks on new PM scheduled for weekend and next week
* Czechs anxious to get new government installed fast
By Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, June 17 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
formally handed in his resignation on Monday after a bribery and
spying scandal that centred on an aide, but it will take at
least a week of horse-trading before a replacement is put
forward.
President Milos Zeman's approval is needed for the next
prime minister but he has fractious relations with the governing
coalition. Czechs are anxious to avoid a damaging period of
political paralysis in their country of 10.5 million people,
which has been in recession for a year and a half.
"The worst thing to happen to this country would be weeks of
agony," said Petr Gazdik, one of the leaders of the TOP09 party,
a junior partner in the governing coalition.
Under the constitution, the whole government must now step
down along with Necas. His administration will stay on as
caretakers until a new government is in place.
Necas quit after prosecutors charged the director of his
office, Jana Nagyova, with illegally ordering agents to spy on
people including Necas's wife, according to lawyers for two
defendants in the case.
He said he was not aware of any surveillance, but the
fall-out from his aide's arrest undermined his position. Nagyova
was also charged with bribing members of parliament to drop a
rebellion against Necas last year.
After accepting Necas's resignation, the president scheduled
a series of talks with political parties for this weekend and
next Monday, to try to identify a candidate for prime minister
who could win support in the divided parliament.
POTENTIAL CANDIDATES
The outgoing prime minister's Civic Democratic party wants
to form a new government, under a different leader, with their
two junior partners and see out their regular four-year term
that expires next May.
The party's leadership met on Monday but it did not reveal
who its possible candidate would be. One choice would be Martin
Kuba, the 40-year-old industry minister. He became the party's
acting chairman after Necas quit his other job, as party leader.
Miroslava Nemcova, lower house speaker and Civic Democrat
vice-chairwoman, said she believed the coalition could cobble
together 101 votes in parliament, which would give it a clear
majority.
But for that plan to work, they need the consent of Zeman.
He has only limited powers under the constitution, but they
include the sole right to appoint the prime minister.
A former prime minister himself and a leftist opponent of
the Necas government, Zeman is likely to bring his own political
agenda to the negotiations with the parties.
"It is possible he will push his people; that is politics,"
said political analyst Vladimira Dvorakova.
The European Union member country needs a stable government
in place, among other things, to complete its biggest-ever
public procurement tender.
The tender is to build two new nuclear reactors at the
Temelin plant in the south of the country, estimated to cost
$10-15 billion. A consortium including Russia's Atomstroyexport
is competing against Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse.
Whoever takes over from Necas will also face the task of
lifting the country out of a recession caused by the euro zone
debt crisis and the outgoing government's focus on bringing down
the budget deficit.
If repeated attempts to form a new cabinet fail, or if
coalition and opposition parties agree to dissolve parliament,
an early election would be held, possibly in the autumn.
A lawyer for Nagyova, who is in custody, says she denies
some of the allegations against her, while on others she argues
that she acted in good faith.