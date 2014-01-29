FOREX-Dollar rises off 5-mth low vs yen on Mnuchin comments, higher yields
* Mnuchin tells FT he sees USD strength in long term as positive
PRAGUE Jan 29 Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a new centre-left cabinet on Wednesday, ending seven months of a power vacuum that followed the fall of the previous administration in a corruption scandal last June.
Zeman appointed ministers from three coalition parties who formed a parliamentary majority after an early election in October. The cabinet, led by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, who was appointed earlier this month, will take power immediately from a caretaker administration.
* Mnuchin tells FT he sees USD strength in long term as positive
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.