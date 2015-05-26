PRAGUE May 26 The Czech centre-left government
survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday called by the
opposition over tax breaks for rapeseed fuels that are produced
among others by a firm owned by the EU country's finance
minister.
It was the centre-right opposition's strongest attempt to
topple the cabinet in office since early last year. The
government has a comfortable majority in the lower house of
parliament where it controls 111 of the 200 seats.
The motion required 101 votes and some opposition factions
abstained. Full results were due later on Tuesday.
The opposition used the opportunity to turn the spotlight on
billionaire businessman and Finance Minister Andrej Babis, head
of the ANO movement he founded in 2011 with support from his
chemicals conglomerate Agrofert.
Babis, who employs about 35,000 people and has bought two of
the country's four national mainstream newspapers, has long been
under fire from other parties for being in charge of tax policy,
state enterprises, tax inspection and other regulatory roles
while also being a media, farming and chemicals entrepreneur.
The vote was called after the parliament, in a vote that
included ANO lawmakers, extended a tax break for rapeseed-based
biofuels last week. One of Agrofert's companies is the market
leader in their production.
Babis said he did not benefit from the tax break totalling
up to 9 billion crowns for all firms by 2020. "I never abused
any conflict of interest," Babis told the chamber before the
vote. "I will not destroy my name for some small change."
Babis exercises ownership rights over Agrofert though as a
cabinet member he cannot sit on the firm's board of directors, a
rule he respects.
The opposition said Babis did benefit from the vote because
any sales of Babis' firms would suffer without the tax breaks.
The Czechs use tax incentives to meet their EU targets for usage
of renewable fuels.
"Everywhere where the interest of public budgets clashes
with the interests of Agrofert, our finance minister convinces
us ... that the interests of Agrofert will have priority," said
Miroslav Kalousek, a former finance minister and deputy leader
of the centre-right opposition TOP09 party.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has backed the tax breaks,
saying they help farmers.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)