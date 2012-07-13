By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, July 13 The main Czech opposition party
will file a no-confidence motion in the government next week
following a row over accusations of corruption which threatens
to force its market-favoured finance minister to resign.
The government has a majority in parliament and will likely
survive but there is growing pressure on Minister Miroslav
Kalousek to quit given evidence that he tried to influence
police investigators of an army procurement deal.
Police president Petr Lessy said at a parliamentary
committee meeting on Friday that Kalousek made improper comments
in a phone call to him last week in connection with an
investigation of the purchase of transport planes in 2009.
"The phone call culminated by hints that we will all be
under charges soon," Lessy told the security committee.
Kalousek, a political veteran, is a leader of a junior
coalition party and his ousting from the cabinet would shake the
entire centre-right government. He denies putting any pressure
on police officials.
The committee, dominated by the opposition, approved a
non-binding resolution calling on Prime Minister Petr Necas to
dismiss Kalousek.
Opposition centre-left Social Democrats leader Bohuslav
Sobotka said the party would also trigger a vote of
no-confidence in the entire cabinet next week which would test
its majority in the lower house. In the last confidence vote in
April, the government won 105 votes in the 200-seat chamber.
The affair is a blow to the EU country's political elite,
struck by a series of graft scandals that have dominated
political life in the past months.
A high-ranking opposition official was arrested carrying 7
million crowns in cash in May, which police say was a bribe, and
a court sentenced a senior public servant to 7.5 years in jail
this week for bribery in the distribution of EU subsidies.
Kalousek, 51, has won praise from investors for austerity
measures that have pushed Czech bond yields deep below those
paid by other central European countries, but he has also been
criticised for strangling growth with tax hikes.
The 3.5 billion crown ($167.61 million) purchase of the four
Spanish-made CASA transport planes has long been criticised by
the opposition and the media as untransparent and possibly
overpriced. The deal was brokered by a firm then owned by a
person Kalousek has termed a personal friend.
Police have charged former Defence Minister Vlasta Parkanova
with abuse of office for failing to obtain an independent
appraisal for the deal, and parliament has lifted her
parliamentary immunity to allow prosecution.
She denies any wrongdoing, and has been strongly defended by
Kalousek, a colleague in the conservative TOP09 party.
The state attorney overseeing the case has also been quoted
as saying that the investigator in the case believes Kalousek
put pressure on him, a charge Kalousek denies, although he
admits he spoke to the investigator by phone.
"This is a targetted and merciless smear campaign aided by
these (police) provocations... I cannot consider it anything
else but police provocation," Kalousek told the committee.
Prime Minister Necas has said the accusations were serious
and called for their investigation.
($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns)
