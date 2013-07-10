PRAGUE, July 10 Czech President Milos Zeman
appointed a cabinet on Wednesday led by Prime Minister Jiri
Rusnok that faces almost certain rejection by parties in
parliament.
The leftist president chose the economist Rusnok, a longtime
ally and finance minister in a Zeman-led cabinet a decade ago,
to lead the EU member state into an election next year and help
the economy out of a recession now in its second year.
But the cabinet is likely to lose a vote of confidence due
within a month as parties reject Zeman's choice, leading to more
political bickering and possibly an early election.