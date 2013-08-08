* Lower house to vote on dissolving itself next week
* Move will trigger early election, likely in autumn
* Parties see poll as way out of standoff with president
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Aug 8 Czech political parties neared
agreement on Thursday on holding an early election to end a
stand-off with the president that has crippled policymaking for
nearly two months as the economy struggles to recover from
recession.
Opinion polls show the centre-left Social Democrats, who
have pledged to undo some of the collapsed centre-right
cabinet's pension reform and tax utilities and banks to boost
public coffers, are likely to win an early vote by a
double-digit margin.
Propelled by both conservative and left-wing sentiment in
favour of an early election, the lower house is expected to vote
on Aug. 16 to dissolve itself, enabling a vote as soon as
October. The next regular election would be in May next year.
Markets have been largely undisturbed by the deadlock
because Prague boasts the lowest borrowing costs among central
European neighbours thanks to its fiscal rigour and low debt
load - half the European Union average.
But political gridlock has clouded the formation of the 2014
budget and Czechs want a viable government in place to tackle
priorities such as growth after nearly two years of recession.
The main parliamentary parties have been locked in battle
with President Milos Zeman since June, when he named his
long-time ally, economist Jiri Rusnok, against their wishes to
head a new cabinet after the previous centre-right government
collapsed under the weight of a spying and bribery scandal.
Parties accuse the leftist president, who won the EU
member's first direct presidential election in January, of
flouting constitutional conventions and making a power grab by
appointing his ally.
Rusnok lost a vote of confidence on Wednesday. But the vote
also revealed cracks in the centre-right coalition, which failed
to muster a majority that would give it legitimacy to pressure
Zeman to appoint its own candidate as prime minister.
The break prompted the conservative TOP09 party, part of the
former ruling coalition, to join the main leftist parties - the
Social Democrats and Communists - in support of a new election.
TOP09's vote will give a motion to dissolve parliament the
needed constitutional majority to pass.
"We have these new votes guaranteed by TOP09," said Social
Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka. "I really hope that
...(besides the three factions), other parties also join us. I
think it would be a great signal for citizens ... We will act so
that the Czech Republic remains a parliamentary democracy."
ZEMAN UNDER SCRUTINY
The former ruling Civic Democrat party will likely vote
against dissolution, its caucus head said on Thursday.
Rusnok's government, in office for a month and including
allies of Zeman, has angered parties by dismissing ministry
officials and the heads of state railways, even though it seemed
unlikely to win parliament's confirmation.
Under the constitution, parliament's resolution on its own
dissolution will go to the president. He then has to dissolve
the house and call a new election to be held within 60 days of
that decision.
Zeman has no time limit to make the decision, and there was
debate among politicians about whether he could delay the
election to leave Rusnok in place longer and allow a
non-parliamentary party of his allies more time to campaign.
The head of Zeman's office, Vratislav Mynar, was quoted by
news website Aktualne.cz as saying Zeman would want to meet
party heads before calling an election.
Pavel Rychetsky, the head of the Constitutional Court, told
Czech Television the president should not take more than about a
week to make the decision. Zeman himself has spoken in favour of
early elections.