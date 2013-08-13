* Early election could take place in Oct
* PM Rusnok lost confidence vote last week
* Leftist parties lead opinion polls
PRAGUE, Aug 13 The Czech cabinet dominated by
allies of leftist President Milos Zeman resigned on Tuesday
after losing a confidence vote last week, clearing the way for
early elections that could resolve a political deadlock.
The main parties have been locked in battle with Zeman since
June, when he named ally Jiri Rusnok, against their wishes, to
head a new cabinet after the previous centre-right government
collapsed under the weight of a spying and bribery scandal.
Squabbling has crippled policymaking for nearly two months
as the economy struggles to recover from recession.
Zeman accepted the resignation and said Rusnok, an
economist, would stay on in a caretaker capacity "until the
formation of a new government which I hope will come from a free
election".
Leftists parties stand the best chance of winning an early
election, according to opinion polls, a result that could return
the Social Democrats to power for the first time since 2006.
The lower house will meet on Aug. 20 and is expected to vote
on a motion to dissolve parliament.
Zeman will then be expected to dissolve the house within a
few days and call a new election within 60 days, possibly in
mid- to late-October.