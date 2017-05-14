PRAGUE May 14 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka said he would tell coalition partners on Monday morning
whether he would accept a proposed replacement for the finance
minister whose disputed dismissal has shaken the government only
five months before elections.
Sobotka has demanded the dismissal of Finance Minister
Andrej Babis, a billionaire businessman, over allegations he may
have dodged taxes and influenced content at a newspaper he
owned. Babis has denied any wrongdoing.
Babis proposed his deputy Alena Schillerova to replace him,
but Sobotka's Social Democrats have objected, arguing that she
could hinder the investigation into Babis' business conduct.
"Tomorrow morning, before the government session, there will
be a coalition meeting. I will tell (Babis' party) ANO my stance
regarding their nomination for the finance ministry," Sobotka
said on his official Twitter account.
The government session starts at 0800 GMT on Monday.
Sobotka's party trails ANO by over 10 percentage points in
opinion polls ahead of national elections due in October.
Czech President Milos Zeman told reporters during his
current visit to China that he would accept Schillerova. Under
the Czech constitution it is the president who appoints and
dismisses ministers upon a proposal by the prime minister.
Zeman's office has received the request to dismiss Babis on
May 5, but the president said he saw obstacles that prevent him
from acting on the proposal.
Schillerova worked in the finance ministry's tax department
for many years and has been Babis's deputy since 2016.
