BRIEF-Westell stockholders approve reverse stock split
* Westell Technologies Inc - Class A common stock expected to begin trading at post-split level as of commencement of trading on June 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, June 17 Czech President Milos Zeman does not favour the option of an early election following the government's resignation, news agency CTK quoted outgoing Prime Minister Petr Necas as saying on Monday after he met the president.
Necas resigned after prosecutors charged his close aide with bribery and illegal spying. The president is in charge of appointing a new prime minister.
* Carrum Health - received $6.5 million in seed funding led by Wildcat Venture Partners Source text for Eikon: