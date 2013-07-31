PRAGUE, July 31 The Czech parliament will hold a vote of confidence on August 7 in the country's new leftist cabinet, formed by allies of President Milos Zeman, a parliamentary source said on Wednesday.

The government led by Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok so far lacks the support needed to win the vote. Its fall would extend the central European country's political crisis, which began after the previous centre-right cabinet lost power in June.