PRAGUE Jan 6 Three Czech political parties signed an agreement on Monday to form a centre-left coalition and a cabinet, moving ahead with the formation of a government after an early election held in October.

Under the agreement, Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka, 42, will become prime minister, returning his party to power after nearly eight years of centre-right rule in the European Union country. The parties will now ask President Milos Zeman to appoint Sobotka and his ministers.