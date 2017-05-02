PRAGUE May 2 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Tuesday he would resign along with the whole cabinet in response to a row with his Finance Minister Andrej Babis.

Sobotka said the resignation would allow a reformation of the cabinet with the same three-party centre-left coalition but without Babis - or lead to an early national election.

(Reporting by Prague newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)