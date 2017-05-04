S.Korea's Moon urges North Korea to return detainees swiftly
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday North Korea should swiftly return South Koreans and Americans detained in the reclusive nation.
PRAGUE The successor as Czech prime minister to Social Democrat Bohuslav Sobotka, who has announced his resignation, should be from the same party, President Milos Zeman said in a television interview on Thursday.
Zeman said he preferred the new cabinet have the same make-up as the departing one and include the same three political parties.
He said Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek and Interior Minister Milan Chovanec were potential candidates as premier. He could also not rule out Pavel Belobradek, the chief of the smallest government party, the centrist Christian Democrats.
BRUSSELS The British and EU Brexit negotiators agreed how to organise talks on Britain's divorce at a first meeting in Brussels on Monday, where both sides stressed goodwill but also the huge complexity and tight deadline.