LIDICE, Czech republic, June 15 Czech President
Milos Zeman said on Saturday that abuse of power and corruption
charges against a close aide of Prime Minister Petr Necas and
other officials were "very serious" and seemed well founded.
When asked whether he thought the centre-right cabinet
should stay in office, he said: "I consider the charges that
have been brought to be very serious."
"After hearing from the police president and the supreme
state attorney, I am coming to the conclusion that they are
based on sufficient evidence," he added in his first remarks on
the political turmoil.
"This is an indirect but clear answer to your question."