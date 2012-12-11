PRAGUE Dec 11 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
tapped allies to take over the defence and transport ministries
on Tuesday, completing a cabinet shuffle after resignations from
his fragile government.
After losing its majority last month, his centre-right
coalition is at its weakest point since coming to power more
than two years ago, and it still faces a tight vote this month
on tax hikes that threaten to bring it down.
With the appointments, Necas went to allies that have helped
his government survive crucial votes already this year.
The centre-right leader nominated Karolina Peake, a deputy
prime minister and head of the smallest ruling party, to run the
Defence Ministry. Zbynek Stanjura, the caucus head for Necas's
Civic Democrat party, will run the Transport Ministry.
Necas also appointed Petr Mlsna to lead the legislative
council as a minister without portfolio.
Stanjura replaces Pavel Dobes, who had been backed by
Peake's Liberal Democrat party before resigning for failing to
get a new car registration system functioning smoothly.
Peake will step in for Alexandr Vondra, who was the last
original Civic Democrat minister to quit since Necas's
government took power two and a half years ago.
Necas's three-party ruling coalition won a record
parliamentary majority in 2010 elections but has been on the
brink of collapse twice this year.
With 98 out of 200 seats in the lower house, the government
must rely on independent deputies, making it vulnerable to any
confidence votes called by the opposition leftist Social
Democrats, who hold a commanding lead in the polls.
In April, Peake helped Necas overcome a confidence vote when
she broke away from an original coalition member, the Public
Affairs party. The party imploded that month after Necas kicked
it out of the government following a corruption scandal.
Peake then led a splinter group and founded a new party to
secure Necas a majority of votes in the lower house.
Last month, Necas faced a rebellion in his own party due to
objections to tax rises that he argued were needed to cut the
2012 budget deficit to within EU-mandated limits.
Stanjura took part in negotiations with the rebel deputies,
who eventually dropped their opposition. This allowed Necas to
survive a confidence vote attached to the tax bill.