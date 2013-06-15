UPDATE 1-Bonds of euro zone laggards quiver with ECB poised to trim QE
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds quote)
PRAGUE, June 15 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said a close aide must leave her job as the head of his office after she was charged with corruption and abuse of power and taken into custody on Saturday.
Necas, under growing pressure to resign over the scandal, said in a statement he expected to meet his ruling coalition partners to discuss the political crisis after he returns from a scheduled foreign trip on Sunday.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds quote)
* hhgregg - on March 29, co executed consulting agreement with a contractual JV comprised of Tiger Capital Group Great American Group
BRUSSELS, March 31 A European Commission spokeswoman said on Friday that "significant progress" has been made in talks between Greece and its international lenders but no date has been fixed yet on when talks at a higher level can resume in Athens.