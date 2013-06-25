PRAGUE, June 25 New Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok's cabinet has no chance of winning a vote of confidence in parliament, Miroslav Kalousek, deputy leader of the TOP09 party from the outgoing ruling coalition, said on Tuesday.

President Milos Zeman appointed economist Rusnok as prime minister on Tuesday to replace Petr Necas, who resigned last week in a bribery and spying scandal that involved his close aide.