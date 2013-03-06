PRAGUE, March 6 Several top Czech bank websites
came under hacker attack on Wednesday, shutting down their
internet banking and other online services.
The online banking websites of Erste Group Bank's
Ceska Sporitelna, KBC's CSOB and Societe Generale's
Komercni Banka, along with the sites of some
smaller banks, were affected, the banks said.
"Komercni Banka registered a DDoS (distributed denial of
service) attack on its portals," a spokeswoman said, referring
to a common hacker technique under which websites are flooded by
a huge number of access requests, overcoming their systems.
"In no way there has been a leak of client data," the
spokeswoman added.
Hackers had on Monday and Tuesday attacked some of the main
Czech news websites, slowing or crashing their home pages in the
latest in a series of cyber assaults on media outlets around the
world.
Ceska Sporitelna spokesman Marek Psenicny said the bank's
website and internet banking were down but internal system were
in order.
"Client data are certainly not threatened. We are
investigating the cause and for the time being we have no
details," Psenicny said.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David
Holmes)