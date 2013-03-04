PRAGUE, March 4 Hackers attacked some of the
Czech Republic's main news websites on Monday, slowing or
crashing their homepages in the latest in a series of cyber
assaults on media outlets across the world.
Executives from three of the Central European state's most
widely read online titles - www.ihned.cz, www.idnes.cz and
www.novinky.cz - said their websites had been disrupted.
There was no immediate information on who was responsible.
The hackers flooded the websites with digital requests,
overwhelming their systems - a common tactic known as a
distributed denial of service attack.
Campaign group the Committee to Protect Journalists said
last month attacks on media organisations were on the rise and
hackers were being hired to target reporters and websites by
bodies trying to censor news outlets.
The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have both
said the cyber attacks targeting them in January originated in
China.
"We are receiving great numbers of requests at our servers,
which is a typical way to attack," said Lucie Tvaruzkova, the
head of www.ihned.cz, the online version of business daily
Hospodarske Noviny.
Hackers have also targeted dozens of computer systems at
government agencies in the Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania and
other European counties, exploiting a security flaw in Adobe
Systems Inc's software, researchers said last
Wednesday.
Romania's security service said it believed another state
was behind that attack, dubbed "MiniDuke", that hit its national
security institutions as well as NATO. It did not name the
suspected state.
