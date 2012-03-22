(Corrects date of Havel's death)
PRAGUE, March 21 The Czech government agreed on
Wednesday to rename the country's main airport in Prague to
honour deceased former President Vaclav Havel, Czech media
reported.
Havel, a former anti-communist dissident and playwright, was
jailed by the country's totalitarian rulers before the 1989
bloodless "Velvet Revolution" catapulted him to the presidency.
Havel is acclaimed for his peaceful resistance to the
oppressive government in the 1970s and 1980s that inspired human
rights campaigners around the world and won him respect from
leaders ranging from former U.S. President George Bush to the
Dalai Lama.
One of Havel's close aides has protested the plan, saying the
former president actually never liked flying.
But the idea that Havel should be remembered by a landmark
like the country's main entry port, which served 11.8 million
people last year, won wide support across the political scene as
well as among the country's intellectual elite.
Havel died on Dec. 18 last year, aged 75.
Havel's old friend Lech Walesa, the Polish dissident who
became president, has an airport named after him in the northern
Polish city of Gdansk.
