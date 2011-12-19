Former Czech Republic President Vaclav Havel attends a presentation of a project of his Presidential library in Prague in this March 1, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Files

PRAGUE Czechs streamed in their thousands on Monday to write condolences and light candles in memory of Vaclav Havel, the playwright who became president after leading a "Velvet Revolution" to topple Communist rule.

A day after his death on Sunday at 75 from a respiratory illness aggravated by decades of chain-smoking, the government was to meet to agree plans for a state funeral likely to draw leaders and elder statesmen from across Europe and the world. There is some pressure to hold it this week, before Christmas.

Lines formed to sign condolence books at Prague Castle, the seat of power which Havel entered as president in 1989, just weeks after the bloodless revolt in Czechoslovakia and fall of the Berlin Wall announced the end of Europe's Cold War divide.

Other books were to open in public buildings across the Czech Republic, as well as in Slovakia, which separated in 1993.

In Brussels and elsewhere, meetings of the European Union began with silent tributes for a man whose plays were long banned and who was repeatedly jailed after he launched Charter 77, which in 1977 asked the Communist Czechoslovak government to abide by its international commitments to human rights.

At noon (1100 GMT), mourners began to file past Havel's closed coffin at a cultural centre he founded in a former church in Prague, a nod to Havel's roots in the theatre and his years of struggle against his country's Soviet-run establishment.

Only from Wednesday will his body lie in the more formal surroundings of Prague Castle - to which he never fully grew accustomed, and whose mediaeval austerity he sought to enliven while head of state by inviting performers and fellow artists including, memorably, the Rolling Stones.

An aide to Havel said those expected at a funeral, which many believe will be held before Sunday's Christmas holiday, included U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Her husband, then-President Bill Clinton, famously joined Havel at a Prague jazz club to play saxophone during an official visit in 1994.

"TRUTH AND LOVE"

Havel died on Sunday at his country home in Hradecek, northeast of Prague, after a long respiratory illness. He had survived operations for lung cancer and a burst intestine in the late 1990s that had left him frail for more than a decade.

In November 1989, just six months after completing his last jail sentence, Havel led hundreds of thousands of protesters through Prague's cobbled streets in a peaceful uprising in that was to end four decades of Soviet-backed rule.

Havel, whose political works for the theatre like "The Memorandum" and "The Conspirators" remain in performance around the world, became the face of a small nation and a symbol for many millions more in eastern Europe who demanded democracy.

He was president of Czechoslovakia from December 29, 1989 until 1992, and then of the Czech Republic from 1993 until he retired in 2003, when Czechs elected free-market economist Vaclav Klaus, with whom Havel had often clashed when Klaus was prime minister.

Havel's motto, "Truth and love will overcome lies and hatred", defined the revolution for many of the 10 million Czechs. But as the post-Communist years wore on, many quoted his words with sarcasm as enthusiasm for new freedoms collided with disillusion at state spending cuts and political corruption.

Havel himself lost some of his personal allure in the later years of his time at the Castle when, portraying himself as a philosopher-president, he struggled to uphold morality in a tumultuous era of economic change and murky business deals.

(Reporting by Robert Mueller; Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)