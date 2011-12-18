A woman lights a candle in tribute to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel in front of his house in Prague December 18, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

LONDON World leaders paid tribute on Sunday to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel as a "great European" whose resistance to Communism helped bring about a united, free and democratic Europe.

The leader of the "Velvet Revolution" that toppled Communist rule of Czecholslovakia - a former chain smoker who survived several operations for lung cancer - died after a long illness at 75 in his country home north of Prague.

Tributes also poured in from intellectuals and cultural figures for the bookish and shy former playwright, who loved jazz and theatre.

"We will remember his commitment to freedom and democracy just as much as his great humanity. We Germans especially have much to thank him for," Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote to havel's successor, Czech President Vaclav Klaus. "Together with you, we mourn the loss of a great European."

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso called Havel "a source of great inspiration to all those who fight for freedom and democracy around the world."

"The man has died but the legacy of his poems, plays and above all his ideas and personal example will remain alive for many generations to come," Barroso said.

British Foreign Secretary William Hague said he was greatly saddened by the death of a man who, as the Czech Republic's first democratically elected president, "played a pivotal role in the development of freedom in Europe."

Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt tweeted that "Vaclav Havel was one of the greatest Europeans of our age".

Havel was only a reluctant politician, driven to his political role by his moral resistance to Communism, said his friend Michael Zantovsky, Czech Ambassador to London.

"He was very much a politician against his own will," he told BBC television. "He was completely unlike most statesmen or politicians that you meet. He was rather diffident, shy even. He had none of the mannerisms that you usually associate with public personalities or celebrities."

Havel's role in Czech and European history should not completely overshadow his literary legacy, said cultural figures.

"In his political life, one forgets what a wonderful playwright he was," Sam Walters, director of the Orange Tree Theatre in west London, who knew and worked with Havel, told BBC TV. "He was someone who obviously fought and suffered for what he believed was right and in the end won."

Lech Walesa, the former Polish President whose Solidarity union also battled Communism in Eastern Europe, said Havel probably deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, which eluded him.

"But in the world, not everything is just."

(Writing By Alessandra Rizzo)