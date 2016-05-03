PRAGUE May 3 Czech doctors and nurses will get
a 10 percent pay rise from January next year to help stop them
from leaving abroad or to other professions, a trend that has
created shortages in the healthcare system.
The Czech Republic has a universal insurance system that
provides care to all citizens. But the costs have forced
providers to keep salaries low, prompting many doctors to work
in neighbouring Austria and Germany or elsewhere in the European
Union where they earn multiples of Czech salaries.
"It is necessary to raise salaries for nurses and doctors
from January 1 next year by 10 percent," Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka said on Tuesday said after a meeting with coalition
partners and healthcare unions.
"The state has to contribute by raising payments it makes
for those insured by the state," Sobotka said.
While doctors leave for jobs abroad, nurses often opt to
leave the industry for other sectors that offer better pay. The
trend has been observed in other poorer European Union countries
as well, including Slovakia where healthcare funding was one of
the main topics in a March parliamentary election.
The Czech Republic has been cutting public deficits in
recent years as the economy grows but salaries in some public
professions, especially in areas like education or medical
personnel remain far below western Europe.
The average gross Czech monthly salary was 28,152 Czech
crowns ($1,208) in the final quarter last year.
Data from national health information institute for 2014,
the latest available, showed doctors on average made
55,068-61,393 crowns and nurses 24,208-29,322 crowns per month.
The medical sector hike follows private sector wage
agreements that signal wage growth in various parts of the
economy which expanded by 4.3 percent last year. That may be
welcome by the central bank struggling to move inflation up
toward its 2 percent target.
The domestic shortage is being plugged by doctors from
Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia, but still some hospitals have been
forced to close down departments due to lack of staff.
Finance Minister Andrej Babis said after Tuesday's meeting
that rising health insurance revenue that is linked to the
economic growth would make room for the pay hikes, which he said
would cost around 6 billion crowns ($257.40 million) per year.
($1 = 23.3120 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)