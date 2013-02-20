PRAGUE Feb 20 Horsemeat labelled as beef has been found in some frozen products in the Czech Republic for the first time, the country's food inspection authority said on Wednesday.

DNA tests showed two batches of frozen Nowaco Lasagne Bolognese in a branch of the Tesco supermarket chain in the western city of Pilsen contained horsemeat, the Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority said.

Luxembourg was listed as the country of origin, the authority said on its website. It said it had ordered the supermarket to withdraw the products immediately from stores across the country.

The checks were carried out in response to a European-wide scandal which erupted last month when tests carried out in Ireland revealed some beef products also contained horsemeat.

It has triggered recalls of ready meals and damaged confidence in Europe's vast and complex food industry. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Pravin Char)