PRAGUE Feb 20 Horsemeat labelled as beef has
been found in some frozen products in the Czech Republic for the
first time, the country's food inspection authority said on
Wednesday.
DNA tests showed two batches of frozen Nowaco Lasagne
Bolognese in a branch of the Tesco supermarket chain in
the western city of Pilsen contained horsemeat, the Czech
Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority said.
Luxembourg was listed as the country of origin, the
authority said on its website. It said it had ordered the
supermarket to withdraw the products immediately from stores
across the country.
The checks were carried out in response to a European-wide
scandal which erupted last month when tests carried out in
Ireland revealed some beef products also contained horsemeat.
It has triggered recalls of ready meals and damaged
confidence in Europe's vast and complex food industry.
