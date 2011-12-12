* Cbank head Singer says would be very hard decision
* Says IMF loan plan 'like aspirin for leg break'
PRAGUE Dec 12 The Czech central bank
would need to think long and hard if asked to lend part of its
reserves to the IMF under a deal being considered by and for
European Union states, the bank's governor told news agency CTK
on Monday.
Under a plan agreed on Friday, all EU members but Britain
agreed to pursue tougher budget discipline rules, although some
leaders said they would have to hold further consultations at
home.
They also agreed to lend the International Monetary Fund an
additional 200 billion euros to help it extend emergency aid to
euro zone countries that may get squeezed out of markets.
As an EU member outside the single currency area, Prague has
expressed reluctance to take part in the financing programme, of
which the Czech share would be about 3.5 billion euros ($4.68
billion).
As raising those funds on capital markets would increase the
country's annual borrowing by more than a third, the most likely
scenario would be to take it from the central bank, where the
amount makes up just over 10 percent of reserves.
"A few years ago, I would have said that we have more than
enough in reserves. Today there is a period where from old
security we have passed to new uncertainties, and one would
rather have more reserves than less," central bank Governor
Miroslav Singer told CTK.
"If the government comes to us, we will study it thoroughly
and we will have to think a lot about it. I have to say that it
will be a significantly more difficult decision than before."
He added that the overall amount under consideration for
lending to the IMF would not be enough to put an end to fears
that the euro zone crisis could spread.
"It appears to me that the amount is a little like aspirin
for a broken leg. It doesn't hurt, but at the same time, it's
not capable of more significant help," he was quoted as saying.
On Friday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas suggested the
Czechs had no obligation to take part in boosting IMF funds.