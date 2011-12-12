* Cbank head Singer says would be very hard decision

PRAGUE, Dec 12 The Czech central bank would need to think long and hard if asked to lend part of its reserves to the IMF under a deal being considered by and for European Union states, the bank's governor told news agency CTK on Monday.

Under a plan agreed on Friday, all EU states but Britain agreed to pursue tougher budget discipline rules, though some leaders said they would have to hold further consultations at home.

They also agreed to lend the International Monetary Fund an additional 200 billion euros to help it extend emergency aid to euro zone countries that may get squeezed out of markets.

As an EU member outside the single currency area, Prague has expressed reluctance to take part in the financing programme, of which the Czech share would be about 3.5 billion euros ($4.68 billion).

The Czech cabinet is set to debate its contribution on Wednesday. Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Monday that it would not be wise to reject paying if that left the country among a very tiny minority.

As raising the funds on capital markets would increase the country's annual borrowing by more than a third, the most likely scenario would be to take it from the central bank, where the amount makes up just over 10 percent of reserves.

"A few years ago, I would have said that we have more than enough in reserves. Today there is a period where from old security we have passed to new uncertainties, and one would rather have more reserves than less," central bank Governor Miroslav Singer told CTK.

"If the government comes to us, we will study it thoroughly and we will have to think a lot about it. I have to say that it will be a significantly more difficult decision than before."

He added that the overall amount under consideration for lending to the IMF would not be enough to put an end to fears that the euro zone crisis could spread.

"It appears to me that the amount is a little like aspirin for a broken leg. It doesn't hurt, but at the same time, it's not capable of more significant help," he was quoted as saying.

On Friday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas suggested the Czechs had no obligation to take part in boosting IMF funds.

Finance Minister Kalousek said he personally thought the Czech Republic could afford to reject the loan only if it were not left alone in its negative stance with Britain and Hungary.

"Should (the Czech Republic) be alone with Great Britain and Orban's Hungary, then I think that from the foreign policy strategy point of view it would be very (un)sensible to reject it entirely," Kalousek told a news conference.

If, in the end, the Czech Republic agreed to provide the loan, he would push for negotiating a lower amount than the 3.5 billion euros. "The amount is really rather high," he said.

The central bank's governing board decides about the allocation of foreign reserves independently.

In 2009, when the global financial crisis hit the foreign exchange solvency of some central banks in Europe, the board approved a 1.03 billion euros loan for the IMF financed from the bank's foreign reserves.