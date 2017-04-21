PRAGUE, April 21 Kiwi.com, a fast-growing
Czech-based online travel agency, plans to open new branch
offices in the Philippines, South Africa, Spain and China as
part of an expansion push, the company said on Friday.
Kiwi.com started up five years ago and has grown quickly
into one of the five biggest online sellers of airline tickets
in Europe, with yearly turnover multiplying in recent years to
around 700 million euros.
The company, based in the Czech Republic's second biggest
city, Brno, plans to double the number of branches it has to 10
with openings in Prague, Manila, Durban, Barcelona and Dalian,
it said.
"The start of the new office... should help ensure
exponential growth," Kiwi said in a statement.
The firm, owned by Czech investors, already runs offices in
Brno, Kiev, Fiji, Split and Belgrade, and employs around 1,100
people. Its founder has said the company could go public in the
future.
Kiwi.com offers itineraries combining tickets from normally
non-cooperating airlines, which differentiates it from other
providers.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)