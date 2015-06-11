(Adds dropped word in second paragraph)

By Petra Vodstrcilova

PRAGUE, June 11 Czech soft drinks maker Kofola is looking at further acquisitions after buying Slovenian mineral water producer Radenska earlier this year, the company's chief financial officer said in an interview.

Daniel Burys told Reuters the company had the capacity for another two or three acquisitions and had a particular interest in adding a Czech or Slovak mineral water brand to its portfolio.

"We are very actively interested in further opportunities for growth. We have the potential for acquisitions," Burys said, though he would not identify any specific target.

Kofola, registered in Poland and listed in Warsaw, operates in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Slovenia and Russia. It has a stock market capitalisation of $240.2 million.

The majority of its sales are in the Czech and Slovak markets, where its namesake carbonated drink brand is a competitor to Coca-Cola.

Burys said adding a Czech or Slovak mineral water producer to its portfolio remained a "long-term interest". Bottled waters made up a fifth of the company's revenue of 953.4 million zlotys ($259 million) in 2014.

The company had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 139.0 million zlotys last year and swung to a net profit of 37.3 million zlotys.

Burys said Kofola would concentrate on central Europe for growth and was unlikely to look outside the region.

Kofola has roots dating back to the time of the former Czechoslovakia but merged with Polish company Hoop in 2008.

Earlier this year, Kofola said it was considering moving its headquarters back to the Czech Republic and listing its shares in Prague. It would also look at a possible second public offering or private placement.

Burys said he believed Czech investors would be interested in a listing given the company's long history in the country, but nothing was finalised.

The company's main shareholder is Luxembourg-based KSM Investment, held by the Greek Samaras family which revived the Kofola brand in 2000. It owns 51.2 percent, while private equity group Enterprise Investors holds 43.1 percent. ($1 = 3.6783 zlotys) (Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)