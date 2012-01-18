PRAGUE Jan 18 The Czech telecommunications regulator will offer additional frequencies that may allow the entry of a fourth fully-fledged mobile voice and data operator to the market, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) said the winner in the auction of the newly available frequencies should build a fourth-generation network within three years that would cover over 90 percent of the country's 10.5 million population.

The frequencies could go to a current or newly arrived operator, the regulator's spokesman said.

"In theory the frequencies may be acquired by a new entity on the market, for whom the range (of frequencies) will allow them to offer not only data but fully fledged voice services as well," spokesman Frantisek Malina said.

The CTU said it estimated the auction would raise billions of crowns.

The Czech telecommunications market is dominated by Telefonica Czech Republic , T-Mobile and Vodafone.

Preliminary consultations on the auction should start in March, a spokesman for the regulator said. (Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)