PRAGUE, June 7 Loan growth at Czech banks slowed further in April amid an extended economic downturn, the Czech Banking Association (CBA) said on Thursday.

The slowdown illustrates how government spending cuts, along with a drop in demand for the country's industrial products from the debt-crippled euro zone, is cooling economic activity in the central European country of 10.5 million people.

The volume of loans rose by 4.6 percent year on year at the end of April, against a 5.7 percent expansion a month before and a 6 percent rise for the whole of 2011, the CBA said.

Corporate loans grew by 3.7 percent, after a 5.1 percent rise at the end of the first quarter and a 6.1 percent increase for the last year.

"A certain slowdown in the annual rise of corporate loans is linked with a general economic dampening in the Czech Republic as of the second half of 2011," CBA official Jan Matousek said.

Czech banks have surplus capital and liquidity, and low leverage with loan-to-deposit ratios at below 80 percent, which leaves room for more lending.

Bank portfolios recorded a mild improvement in April as the share of non-performing loans stagnated at just below 6 percent and the rate of classified loans, which are all loans in danger of default and include non-performing loans, edged down by 0.1 percentage point from March to 10 percent, the data showed.

The central European economy worth $186.87 billion shrank by 1 percent in the first quarter, according to preliminary data, deepening a mild recession started in the second half of 2011.

The largest Czech banks are units of Austria's Erste Group , Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale and Italy's UniCredit. ($1 = 20.3732 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Holmes)