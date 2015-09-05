BRIEF-Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products to buy property and borrow 26 mln yuan from shareholder
* Says it plans to use 116.6 million yuan to buy properties in Beijing
PRAGUE, Sept 5 China's CEFC will be the lead investor in a 1.9 billion crown ($78.46 million) deal to buy a 79.4 percent stake in Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group , the Czech company said on Saturday.
Lobkowicz said CEFC will have 70 percent in the special purpose company set up to buy the stake. Czech investment group J&T will have a 20 percent share.
Lobkowicz Chief Executive Zdenek Radil, who had first reached a deal to buy the stake from existing shareholders in June, will have 10 percent, along with an option to buy another 10 percent from CEFC. ($1 = 24.2150 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Says it plans to use 116.6 million yuan to buy properties in Beijing
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: