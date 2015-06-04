* CEO says to complete majority stake acquisition before deadline

By Petra Vodstrcilova

PRAGUE, June 4 Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group's chief executive said on Thursday he had financing in place and expected to complete the acquisition of a 79.4 percent stake in the company before an August deadline.

Shares in Lobkowicz jumped to a record on Thursday after the company said a firm owned by CEO Zdenek Radil had agreed to buy the stakes of Lobkowicz's two biggest shareholders for 1.9 billion crowns ($78.2 million).

Radil's company will be obliged to make a mandatory takeover bid for the remaining shares after the deal settles. Analysts said the purchase price indicated a premium to Wednesday's closing stock price.

"I am convinced that it should work out, I would not take my chances, on the contrary, I have already made the advance payment," Radil told Reuters in a phone interview when asked about the deal.

Radil said he had no plans to try to de-list the company from the Prague Stock Exchange after completing the transaction. He said he may offer a portion of the newly acquired shares in a secondary offering in the future.

"My essential interest is for the shares to remain listed. I believe that shareholders trust us, that the share price would go up and that they will not use our (buy back) offer," he said.

J&T Bank analysts said the deal values Lobkowicz shares at about 205 crowns each, or 15 percent above Wednesday's close.

"We consider the news positive given the premium to the market price," the bank said in a client note.

Lobkowicz, the fifth biggest brewer in the Czech Republic, raised revenue by 3.2 percent to 1.2 billion crowns in 2014. Sales volumes grew 4.7 percent to 893,945 hectolitres.

Lobkowicz sold shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in May last year, when it raised 404.8 million crowns, giving it a market capitalisation of 1.87 billion crowns.

The Czech Republic, home of the original Pilsner lager, has the highest per-capita annual beer consumption rate in the world at 144 litres, but beer drinking is down since the global economic crisis of 2008-09.

The Czech beer market is dominated by Pilsner Urquell lager maker Plzensky Prazdroj, a unit of SABMiller, Staropramen owned by Molson Coors and local divisions of Heineken.

Lobkowicz owns seven Czech breweries which have a share of between 4 and 5 percent of the domestic market.

($1 = 24.3110 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; writing by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Hovet and David Clarke)