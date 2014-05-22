PRAGUE May 22 Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz
Group has attracted strong demand for its stock market listing
as order books closed on Thursday, thanks to interest from
domestic retail investors, a source close to the deal said.
Lobkowicz is looking to raise up to 1 billion crowns ($49.75
million) through an offer of 5.7 million shares, including 2.3
million new ones, representing a 48.77 percent stake in the
Czech Republic's fifth biggest brewer.
"Demand was strong especially among Czech retail investors,"
said the source who asked not to be named.
The company had earlier set the maximum price for retail
investors at 175 crowns per share. The source declined to
comment on pricing, which is due to be announced on Friday.
A company spokeswoman also declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jan Lopatka and Jane
Merriman)