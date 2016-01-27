PRAGUE Jan 27 The majority shareholder in Czech
brewery Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has acquired 18.7
percent of shares in a buyout offer, putting its ownership stake
near 100 percent, it said on its website on Wednesday.
The share purchases bring Lapasan's stake to 98.1 percent,
which will prompt a new buyout offer at the price of 208 crowns
a share, unchanged from the previous offer, the company said.
Chinese group CEFC is the leading investor in Lapasan, which
also includes Czech investment group J&T and Lobkowicz Chief
Executive Zdenek Radil.
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet)