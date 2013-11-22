Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
(Adds no explosive found)
PRAGUE Nov 22 Czech police were questioning a 34-year-old man who they said made a hoax bomb threat against a Lufthansa flight that landed in Prague on Friday, a police spokeswoman said.
Police and bomb experts found no explosive device after searching the plane and 144 passengers for several hours when the Frankfurt to Prague flight landed around 10:40 a.m.
Airport operations were not affected, a spokeswoman for Vaclav Havel Airport Prague said earlier.
Officers were questioning a man with a mental illness who they believe phoned in the threat, saying what he described as terrorists were on the plane, the police spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt; Editing by Alison Williams, Larry King)
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
MANILA, April 1 The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.