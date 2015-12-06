PRAGUE Dec 6 A Czech communist member of the
European Parliament denied on Sunday that he had tried to carry
out an illegal transaction involving 350 million euros ($381
million) at a Swiss bank.
Czech and Slovak officials said on Friday that Swiss police
arrested Miloslav Ransdorf and three Slovak nationals who they
said had tried to withdraw, or transfer, the money from a bank
using forged documents.
In a statement emailed by his associates, Ransdorf said he
went to Kantonalbank Zurich on Thursday with three Slovak
citizens in order to "open communication" between the bank and
someone who had an account there.
He denied any attempts to move any money.
"My conscience is clean, I did not do anything against the
law," he said, adding he had never had an account at the bank.
Ransdorf said he was released by police on Friday though did
not physically leave police custody until Saturday morning.
He did not mention any charges against him either from the
Swiss police or by the state attorney who questioned him.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Richard Balmforth)