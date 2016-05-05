* GE selling 51 pct stake in sixth largest Czech bank
* To price IPO at CZK 68/share, bottom of range -source
* Czech banks strong earner but face interest rates near
zero
* Moneta to offer attractive dividend yield vs Prague peers
(Updates pricing expectation, details)
By Freya Berry and Jason Hovet
LONDON/PRAGUE, May 5 Czech lender Moneta Money
Bank, owned by GE, is to price its stock
market listing at the bottom of expectations, a source familiar
with the process said on Thursday, valuing the bank at 34.75
billion crowns ($1.47 billion).
Shares in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) will price at 68
crowns a share, the source said. Earlier the bank had narrowed
its range to 68-70 crowns, from a previous peak valuation of 85
crowns, according to market sources.
U.S. group GE, making a shift away from financial activities
globally, is offering a 51 percent stake in the bank, previously
named GE Money Bank, in the biggest IPO in Prague since before
the global financial crisis hit in 2008.
GE had said it would retain a significant minority stake in
the Czech operations for at least six months after the float,
and upon that its participation will be gradually reduced.
Books closed on Thursday and trading on the Prague stock
exchange should start on Friday.
Moneta is the sixth largest bank in the Czech Republic,
where lenders have maintained strong balance sheets and remain
key profit drivers for their mostly Western owners.
But while the Czech economy grew 4.3 percent in 2015, among
the fastest pace in Europe, and is expected to expand more than
2 percent this year, banks are fighting against interest rates
that are near zero, putting pressure on them to boost lending
volumes.
One market source said the price was coming in at the lower
end of the range because banks' profits could fall in the coming
years amid the low rate environment.
Moneta's net profit rose 4.6 percent in 2015 to 4.5 billion
crowns, giving a return on tangible equity of 16.5 percent.
It has said it would maintain a policy of paying out a
minimum 70 percent of profits in dividends, providing a higher
dividend yield than the other Czech bank listed in Prague,
Komercni Banka.
($1 = 23.6140 Czech crowns)
