LONDON May 5 Czech lender Moneta Money Bank
, owned by GE, is to price its stock market
listing at the bottom of the range, a source familiar with the
process said on Thursday, valuing it at 34.75 billion Czech
crowns ($1.47 billion).
The IPO will price at 68 crowns a share, the source said.
Earlier the bank had narrowed its range to 68-70 crowns.
GE is offering a 51 percent stake in the company, previously
named GE Money Bank, in Prague's biggest initial public offering
(IPO) since the global financial crisis.
($1 = 23.6310 Czech crowns)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Andrew MacAskill)