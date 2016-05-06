BRIEF-Euronext Q1 revenues stable at EUR 126.6 mln
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
PRAGUE May 6 Czech lender Moneta Money Bank on Friday priced shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at 68 crowns each - the bottom of its initial range - valuing the bank at 34.75 billion crowns ($1.47 billion).
The pricing of the Prague Stock Exchange's biggest IPO since 2008 confirmed a Reuters report on Thursday.
The bank is owned by U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE) which is shifting away from financial activity globally. GE is selling 51 percent of Moneta, formerly GE Money Bank, and has said it would retain a significant minority stake for at least six months after the IPO.
Trading of the shares will begin on Friday, Moneta said in a statement.
Moneta is the sixth-largest bank in the Czech Republic, where lenders have maintained strong balance sheets and act as profit drivers for their mostly Western owners.
But they are fighting interest rates hovering near zero, pressuring them to boost lending volume in an economy set to grow more than 2 percent this year from 4.3 percent last year.
Moneta's net profit rose 4.6 percent in 2015 to 4.5 billion crowns, yielding a return on tangible equity of 16.5 percent. ($1 = 23.6960 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S