PRAGUE May 6 Czech lender Moneta Money Bank on Friday priced shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at 68 crowns each - the bottom of its initial range - valuing the bank at 34.75 billion crowns ($1.47 billion).

The pricing of the Prague Stock Exchange's biggest IPO since 2008 confirmed a Reuters report on Thursday.

The bank is owned by U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE) which is shifting away from financial activity globally. GE is selling 51 percent of Moneta, formerly GE Money Bank, and has said it would retain a significant minority stake for at least six months after the IPO.

Trading of the shares will begin on Friday, Moneta said in a statement.

Moneta is the sixth-largest bank in the Czech Republic, where lenders have maintained strong balance sheets and act as profit drivers for their mostly Western owners.

But they are fighting interest rates hovering near zero, pressuring them to boost lending volume in an economy set to grow more than 2 percent this year from 4.3 percent last year.

Moneta's net profit rose 4.6 percent in 2015 to 4.5 billion crowns, yielding a return on tangible equity of 16.5 percent. ($1 = 23.6960 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Christopher Cushing)