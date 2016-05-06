(Adds detail, share price, analyst)
PRAGUE May 6 Shares in Czech lender Moneta
Money Bank edged higher on their Prague market debut
after an initial public (IPO) offering priced at the bottom of
expectations, valuing the bank at 34.75 billion crowns ($1.47
billion).
The bank, owned by U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE)
, priced shares at 68 crowns each, confirming a Reuters
report on Thursday.
The stock opened at 70 crowns on Friday before steadying
around 68.40 crowns in morning trade.
GE, as part of a shift away from financial activities
globally, sold a 51 stake in the Czech bank, previously named GE
Money Bank, in Prague's largest IPO since the global financial
crisis hit central Europe in 2008 and one of the biggest in
Europe this year.
The U.S. group has said it would retain a significant
minority stake for at least six months after the IPO before
gradually selling down.
Moneta is the sixth-largest bank in the Czech Republic,
where lenders have maintained strong balance sheets and act as
profit drivers for their mostly Western owners.
However, low interest rates continue to pressure banks
throughout Europe and some market participants said that an
expectation of lower profits in the coming years pushed Moneta's
IPO pricing into the bottom of its range of 68-85 crowns.
The price fell below many analysts expectations and the bank
is trading at a discount to the other Prague-listed Czech
lender, Komercni Banka.
Analysts at Ceska Sporitelna bank said that Moneta's pricing
gave a price to book value ratio of 1.25 versus 1.75 for
Komercni Banka, majority owned by France's Societe Generale
.
Moneta's net profit rose 4.6 percent to 4.5 billion crowns
last year, yielding a return on tangible equity of 16.5 percent.
It has said it would maintain a policy of paying out a
minimum 70 percent of profit in dividends. Based on 2015
earnings, that would produce a higher dividend yield than that
of Komercni Banka.
($1 = 23.6500 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
David Goodman)