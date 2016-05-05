PRAGUE May 5 Managers of Czech lender Moneta Money Bank's share offering have tightened the price range to 68-70 crowns a share, from an original range of 68-85 crowns, two market sources said on Thursday.

The new range would value the bank, being sold by GE as the U.S. group moves away from financial activities, at up to 35.77 billion crowns ($1.51 billion). ($1 = 23.6140 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka, and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw)