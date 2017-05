PRAGUE Jan 31 Moneta Money Bank has received an investment grade rating from Moody's agency, the Czech lender said on Tuesday.

Moody's rated Moneta's short-term debt with P-2 and its long-term debt with Baa2, both with a stable outlook, Moneta said.

The bank also got investment grade rating from Standard & Poor's earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Robert Muller)