PRAGUE May 4 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday that keeping New World Resources' (NWR) OKD mining unit in operation in the coming months was the most important priority after the firm filed for insolvency.

NWR's main business unit filed for insolvency on Tuesday after failing to secure government aid, but could still agree a reorganisation plan to stay afloat.

Industry Minister Jan Mladek told reporters after a government meeting that the state would look for possible ways to help OKD remain operational.

