BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
PRAGUE May 4 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday that keeping New World Resources' (NWR) OKD mining unit in operation in the coming months was the most important priority after the firm filed for insolvency.
NWR's main business unit filed for insolvency on Tuesday after failing to secure government aid, but could still agree a reorganisation plan to stay afloat.
Industry Minister Jan Mladek told reporters after a government meeting that the state would look for possible ways to help OKD remain operational.
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.