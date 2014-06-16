PRAGUE, June 16 The Czech cabinet has approved an investment contract with South Korea's Nexen Tire for a new factory in the country worth around 22 billion crowns ($1.09 billion), a government spokesman said on Monday.

The deal, which would be one of the largest in the country, needs to be signed by both parties, although the spokesman could not say when the deal would be finalised.

The Czech Republic became the frontrunner for the Nexen investment after the company said in March it was considering constructing a factory there after securing new customers such as Volkswagen in Europe. ($1 = 20.2570 Czech Korunas) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)