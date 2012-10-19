PRAGUE Oct 19 Areva filed an appeal
on Friday to stay in the bidding for a Czech nuclear power
project estimated to be worth over $10 billion.
State-controlled electricity firm CEZ dropped
Areva from the tendering earlier this month, saying the French
firm's bid suffered from multiple and serious shortcomings.
"Areva has provided detailed objections to each of the
reasons for exclusion raised by CEZ and believes that its
comprehensive and detailed offer, handed to CEZ last July, is in
full compliance with the statutory requirements as well as the
tender criteria," Areva said in a statement.
Areva's disqualification, if upheld, will leave Toshiba's
U.S. unit Westinghouse and Russia's Atomstroyexport as
the only bidders. CEZ expects to pick the winner by the end of
the next year.
