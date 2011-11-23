* Move aimed at ensuring good relations

* No details on potential talks

* PM underlines Czechs will have final say

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Nov 23 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas has proposed talks with Germany over his country's plans to build two new nuclear reactors, an olive branch he said was aimed at ensuring good relations between the neighboring nations.

In a letter obtained by Reuters, Necas told German Chancellor Angela Merkel the Czechs would hold discussions even though European law does not require them to do so for nuclear expansion plans that have raised concern in Germany and Austria.

"The government of the Czech Republic and I personally will inform you in the most transparent and open way about each step in the completion of the Temelin nuclear power plant," Necas said in the letter dated earlier this month.

"It is in my personal interest and in the best interest of the Czech Republic that the issue of Temelin has no negative impact on our excellent mutual relations."

Majority state-owned utility CEZ plans to build two additional units at its Temelin plant and then potentially up to three other units in Slovakia and at its Dukovany plant.

Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS, and France's Areva, are bidding to build the units in the biggest-ever Czech procurement deal.

A government policy paper has also proposed to build a string of new atomic plants in the central European country, including boosting reliance on nuclear to 80 percent of all energy needs by 2060.

The nuclear push has stirred opposition in Austria - whose border lies some 50 km (30 miles) from CEZ's Temelin nuclear plant - as well as in Germany which announced a retreat from nuclear following Japan's Fukushima disaster in March.

Opponents cite Fukushima as reasons why nuclear power is unsafe while Czechs see nuclear as a key plank in ensuring future energy security for the former Soviet block nation that gets most of its gas supplies from Russia.

Necas' letter acknowledged some of these concerns but also reiterated the Czech view that the central European nation would decide its own energy policy.

The centre-right prime minister also did not give any specific details on how or when such a public discussion of the Czech nuclear expansion would take place.

"Although we feel the pressure of part of the German public on your government to be proactive in the case of the construction of two new nuclear units in the Czech Republic, I would like to emphasize that the Czech Republic is not obliged to make this step under European law," Necas wrote.

"However, I am convinced that such an approach can help deepen mutual trust and transparency of the whole process of building new nuclear power sources in the Czech Republic." (Writing by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)