* Offer also made to Germany
* Czechs offer talks but not required to do so
* Talks with Germany may start next year
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Dec 8 Czech Prime Minister Petr
Necas on Thursday offered to hold public talks with neighbouring
Austria over his country's plans to build two new nuclear
reactors, repeating a proposal he made to Germany last month.
Necas has made clear the Czechs are willing to hold
discussions even though European law does not require them to do
so for nuclear expansion plans that have raised concern in both
Germany and Austria.
"This week I signed basically the same offer and the same
letter to Austria and the Austrian Federal Chancellor (Werner)
Faymann," Necas told a parliamentary committee. "We are
proposing the possibility of public debate."
Majority state-owned utility CEZ plans to build
two additional units at its Temelin plant and then potentially
up to three other units in Slovakia and at its Dukovany plant.
Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, an alliance of
Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS, and
France's Areva, are bidding to build the units in the
biggest-ever Czech procurement deal.
A government policy paper has also proposed the building of a
string of new atomic plants in the central European country,
including boosting reliance on nuclear to 80 percent of all
energy needs by 2060.
The nuclear push has stirred opposition in Austria - whose
border lies some 50 km (30 miles) from CEZ's Temelin nuclear
plant - as well as in Germany which announced a retreat from
nuclear following Japan's Fukushima disaster in March.
Opponents cite Fukushima as evidence that nuclear power is
unsafe while Czechs see nuclear as a key plank in ensuring
future energy security for the former Soviet block nation, which
gets most of its gas supplies from Russia.
Vaclav Bartuska, the Czech energy ambassador overseeing the
Temelin tender, told Reuters last month debates in Germany might
include town hall meetings and could start next year.
(Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Michael Kahn; editing
by Jason Neely)