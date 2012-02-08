PRAGUE Feb 8 Czech nuclear expansion
should be much more moderate than originally thought, including
only an enlargement of one of the two existing nuclear plants
and extending the life of the other, Industry and Trade Minister
was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The original policy draft from the Industry Ministry said
the country, an exporter of electricity to neighbouring Germany
which announced a complete retreat from nuclear power after the
March disaster in Japan, should boost reliance on nuclear to 80
percent of all energy needs by 2060.
But Martin Kuba, the industry and trade minister who took
the office after a funds scandal prompted his predecessor Martin
Kocourek to quit in November, told daily Hospodarske Noviny such
a plan was unrealistic.
"Producing up to 80 percent of electricity in the Czech
Republic from atomic (resources) is not realistic from the
economic point of view," the paper quoted him as saying.
"What is realistic is completing next two blocks in Temelin
and extending the life of the Dukovany (nuclear plant) until
2035."
CEZ, central Europe's largest company by market
value and its biggest utility, aims to build two new units at
the 2,000 megawatt plant in Temelin, a village near the Austrian
border.
Bidders include Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse is
bidding for the project along with France's Areva and
an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda
JS. The government plans to choose the winning bid in 2013.
The paper said the two new Temelin blocks will increase the
share of nuclear power to 50 percent of overall production from
about a third now as it will lead to closure of some coal-fired
plants.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by James Jukwey)