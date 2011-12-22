PRAGUE Dec 22 French group Areva has chosen engineer Alstom to supply turbines for its bid to build two additional reactors at Czech utility CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant, Areva's country representative said.

CEZ aims to pick up the winner of the tender to add new reactors to the plant in 2013. Areva, Toshiba unit Westinghouse, and a consortium of Czech company Skoda JS and Russian Atomstroyexport are among the bidders.

"Areva's partner to supply the turbine in Temelin is Alstom. It is the best partner with a proven solution," Thomas Epron told Reuters on Thursday.

Each of the two blocs will use one turbine, he said without specifying the price of the deal.

Alstom supplies turbines for Areva projects in Taishan, China and Flamanville, France. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik and Jan Korselt; Editing by Dan Lalor)