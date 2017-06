PRAGUE Dec 30 Czech utility CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant will produce less electricity than planned in 2011 but still reach a record 13.91 terrawatt hours, a spokesman said on Friday.

The expected amount is 94 percent of a planned 14.8 TWh, falling short due to a delayed refuelling outage, Marek Svitak said in an email.

CEZ's other nuclear power plant Dukovany is on target to produce 14.37 Twh in 2011, in line with the plan, spokeswoman Kristyna Vohlidkova said. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik)